Iowa man flees law enforcement into cornfield

RURAL MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa man fled a traffic stop disappeared after running into a cornfield Tuesday.

A three-hour search was called off due to the heat conditions in the cornfield and because law enforcement appears to know who they are looking for.

The Montgomery County sheriff’s department says James Robert Castillo, 29, of Bedford, refused to pull over during a traffic stop along Highway 34 east of Red Oak. The pursuit went about 10 miles, reaching 80 miles per hour, before it ended in the cornfield near 260th Street and Q Avenue, southeast of Stanton.

The driver fled on foot into a cornfield. Several officers, along with a K-9 and an EMA drone, searched the area.

Investigators determined who owns the car and then learned Castillo was allegedly driving it.

Warrants were filed for his arrest. Castillo may be in the Stanton area.

Call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office or local law enforcement agency if you know where he is.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.