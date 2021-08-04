Advertisement

Huskers offense ahead of last year five practices into fall camp

Huskers Tight End Coach Sean Beckton
Huskers Tight End Coach Sean Beckton(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Aug. 4, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With so many players returning Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick says they are moving quicker through the install this year compared to last. Speaking of the installation, Tight End Coach Sean Beckton says they are moving the short-yardage install earlier in camp to give the Huskers more time to work on it before the season begins. That is a point of emphasis, along with red-zone offense.

Beckton also says the tight ends are doing a great job catching the ball. With the use of practice video, the staff can actually compare drops from year to year and it’s never been better than this year with Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek leading the way. Both men figure to have a bigger role in the passing attack this season.

Beckton also said you can tell the players worked hard in the offseason, they look different today even compared to spring ball.

Offensive Line Coach Greg Austin says nothing has been decided at right guard, everybody who’s in the mix is fighting for that spot.

Zavier Betts is confident the receiving corps will surprise people this year after struggling in 2020. He also says he wants to his size more, an advantage he is learning how to capitalize on against defensive backs that tend to be smaller.

