Advertisement

Former football player charged in Iowa hoops star’s assault

(Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
By GRANT SCHULTE
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A former Iowa State University football player has been arrested in connection with an assault of a University of Iowa basketball star in May.

Nicholas Kron, of Nashville, Tennessee, faces an assault causing bodily injury charge for allegedly attacking Jordan Bohannon, a Hawkeye guard, outside a downtown Iowa City bar. Bohannon suffered a serious head injury.

Kron turned himself in and was booked at the Johnson County Jail on Saturday and was released 20 minutes later. The arrest was made a few days after Bohannon filed a lawsuit against Kron, alleging that the former Cyclone defensive end “brutally, unlawfully and intentionally” assaulted him.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Kron.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of Helen Elizabeth Showalter were found near the Des Moines River by a hiker Sunday...
Missing Iowa woman’s remains found
Omaha Police confirm one dead in crash near intersection
180th Street bridge expected to open late August
FAA: Helicopter struck powerlines in northeast Nebraska
UNMC doctor: Worst phase of pandemic is still to come

Latest News

Worker crushed to death in Nebraska workplace accident
Brandon Greenup, 28, of Des Moines.
Iowa man pleads not guilty to killing 15-month-old boy
Syracuse fire chief fighting for life after accident
UPDATE: Syracuse Fire Chief fighting for his life after accident
Omaha Police say a missing six-year-old possibly fell into the water near N.P. Dodge Park on...
OPD: Missing 6-year-old possibly fell in river near N.P. Dodge Park