Former football player charged in Iowa hoops star’s assault

(AP) - A former Iowa State University football player has been arrested in connection with an assault of a University of Iowa basketball star in May.

Nicholas Kron, of Nashville, Tennessee, faces an assault causing bodily injury charge for allegedly attacking Jordan Bohannon, a Hawkeye guard, outside a downtown Iowa City bar. Bohannon suffered a serious head injury.

Kron turned himself in and was booked at the Johnson County Jail on Saturday and was released 20 minutes later. The arrest was made a few days after Bohannon filed a lawsuit against Kron, alleging that the former Cyclone defensive end “brutally, unlawfully and intentionally” assaulted him.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Kron.

