Federal courts in Nebraska will require masks

((Source: Stock image/ Pexels))
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Effective tomorrow, federal courts in Nebraska will require masks because the CDC has determined “community transmission is substantial or high.”

According to the policy order, “All persons in a federal courthouse in Nebraska, including fully vaccinated persons, shall wear a face-covering in public spaces in the courthouse when community transmission is substantial or high based on the CDC COVID Data Tracker

