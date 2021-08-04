Drive-through vaccination clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The delta variant is putting more and more people in the hospital, and health officials are doing everything they can to persuade people to fight back and get vaccinated.

The Visiting Nurses Association offered incentives for people to get vaccinated at its drive-through clinic Wednesday in an effort ot help stop the spread of the virus.

A long line of cars was at the VNA office Wednesday morning and there was a lot going on in the parking lot at 125th Street and West Maple Road.

“It’s why we came,” said Jessica Lopez. “We live in Fremont. We could have done it there in town, but when we saw it was doughnuts and coffee and a good goodie bag, we decided to bring the girls out here. We start school next week, so we better get it done.”

VNA officials working with the community and the Douglas County Health Department offered incentives to get people to come out and get vaccinated.

“When they can put their name into a drawing for $500 gift card, or they can get value of $100 in a gift bag, they’ve turned out to get their vaccine,” VNA President Jamie Summerfelt said. “Whatever it takes, I’m glad that it’s worked, and I’m glad people are stepping up to get their vaccines.”

Many in Omaha’s business community support the effort. Boomer Radio supplied the music and worked handing out doughnuts.

“The number of community businesses that got behind us, like Jerichos, The Farmhouse, and Trader Joes, of course the folks at VNA, there’s the Nebraska lottery — there’s a whole lot of business that got involved that are incentivizing folks to get vaccinated,” said Patrick Combs of Boomer Radio.

The Douglas County Health Department is happy to see it working; 57 vaccinations were administered at the clinic that ran from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We know that the vaccine works,” DCHD’s Igor Hadzisulejmanovse said. “We know that it helps protect folks, and so we’re just trying to reduce barriers for folks to get it.”

Some people didn’t need to doughnuts to convince them to get vaccinated.

“I heard someone saying some stuff about a 40-year-old got it and passed away this week in Omaha,” said Rick Evans of Omaha. “I’m 52. My wife works down at Eppley Airfield — I figure I better look out for all you guys.”

People who drove through the clinic had their choice of vaccines.

Dale Cottrell said he was taking the Johnson and Johnson shot to protect his wife,

“So the older I’m getting, and the wife is not in good health, and I’m afraid now with it spreading so much I’m going to get it and maybe bring it home and make her sick, so I thought I would come over and get the shot,” he said.

After he was vaccinated, he did accept the gift bag — and thought he might have a doughnut.

