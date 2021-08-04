David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking a few storms overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smokey skies filtered sunshine this afternoon but pleasant conditions remained for the metro. Air quality has actually improved, as the smoke in our skies has remained elevated rather than coming down to the surface. Clouds will start to increase this evening, with a few storms developing after dark. Rain is most likely to the west of Omaha this evening, but rain chances will increase toward Midnight around the metro. Unfortunately, rain doesn’t appear to widespread and there will be some areas that stay dry. If you see one of the heavier downpours, a quarter to half-inch of rain isn’t out of the question.

Rainfall Potential Overnight (WOWT)

A few showers may linger through the morning drive Thursday, but we should dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures should warm slightly over today, with highs in the middle 80s for much of the area. Even warmer conditions are expected on Friday, with highs jumping into the middle 90s. Another quick-moving storm system will bring us a chance for more thunderstorms Saturday evening into early Sunday. Rain and storms may be slightly more widespread, resulting in a little more beneficial rainfall. The clouds and showers should also help to hold temperatures to the lower 90s.

More heat and humidity is still on the way next week. Once the weekend rain moves away, high temperatures will likely jump into the upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Thankfully, it appears the heat will not last too long as temperatures start to cool slightly, back into the 80s by the end of the week.

