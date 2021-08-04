Advertisement

Council Bluffs Police investigate suspicious death

(KOLNKGIN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police are in an ongoing investigation of a suspicious death.

Officers responded to a report on Monday morning of a “decomposed female body found in the area of Lookout Point, Fairmont Park,” according to the release. They say an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday and hope to have more information available soon.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of Helen Elizabeth Showalter were found near the Des Moines River by a hiker Sunday...
Missing Iowa woman’s remains found
Omaha Police confirm one dead in crash near intersection
180th Street bridge expected to open late August
FAA: Helicopter struck powerlines in northeast Nebraska
UNMC doctor: Worst phase of pandemic is still to come

Latest News

Omaha health care work wins unemployment appeal, waits on money
Local pig farmers reject California law - 10:30 pm
Local pig farmers reject California law - 10:30 pm
Heated debate over police funding - 10:30 pm
Heated debate over police funding - 10:30 pm
Appeal won but money waits - 10:30 pm
Appeal won but money waits - 10:30 pm
BREAKING: 6-year-old child missing - 10:30 pm
BREAKING: 6-year-old child missing - 10:30 pm