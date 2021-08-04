Council Bluffs Police investigate suspicious death

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police are in an ongoing investigation of a suspicious death.

Officers responded to a report on Monday morning of a “decomposed female body found in the area of Lookout Point, Fairmont Park,” according to the release. They say an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday and hope to have more information available soon.

