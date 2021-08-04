To combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, OneWorld hits the streets, CHI Health opens hotline

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local health agencies are implementing some out-of-the-box ideas to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Unveiling a telephone hotline for people to anonymously ask questions of medical experts, CHI Health is hoping to boost vaccination rates. Callers can get answers from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from the virtual quick care service at 402-717-1255.

From barbershops to festivals and even at the zoo, medical teams have been offering vaccination clinics in all sorts of places this summer as a way to reach the unreachable.

Now, they’re in a south Omaha neighborhood — one of the least-vaccinated parts of the city.

“We’re from OneWorld Health and we’re going door-to-door talking about the importance of COVID vaccinations,” said Mary McConnaughey.

She and her interpreter, Eddie, are putting in the miles on the sidewalks of south Omaha, where just 41% of the 31,000 people who live here have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The urgency is even stronger with the delta variant in town.

“It’s twice as contagious and affecting the younger generation,” said McConnaughey, a first-responder who is also the one administering the shots. “We want our community — our Hispanic community — to be protected.”

While OneWorld Health is taking the vaccine to the people, the door-to-door work is also a way to combat any misinformation — and answer questions.

While there are many who are either not home or not answer the door, “we average about 30 doors in the morning — we’ve only had two takers so far: a mother with toddlers two days ago, and a homeless guy yesterday,” McConnaughey said.

Out here, progress is measured in a different way.

“One shot is better than none,” McConnaughey said.

Starting Thursday night, OneWorld Health plans to change its tactics to reach more people. They’re still going to go door-to-door in the morning, but they will also start knocking on doors in the evening, hoping to catch people coming home from work.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.