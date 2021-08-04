Advertisement

Authorities continue search for missing 6-year-old near N.P. Dodge Park

By Gina Dvorak, Leigh Waldman and Marlo Lundak
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were out at N.P. Dodge Park again Wednesday morning to continue the search for the 6-year-old boy who went missing the night before, possibly falling into the river.

The boy was reported missing just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Omaha Police said they were told during Tuesday’s investigation that the child was playing near the water and may have fallen into the water. Initial reports said the boy was wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts, but other family members said later that he was wearing a yellow shirt and maybe red shorts.

OPD conducted an aerial search Tuesday as authorities made a foot search through the woods and around the water. The Omaha and Council Bluffs fire departments and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also deployed boats to search the water.

Wednesday morning, OPD deployed drones and had boats in the Missouri River to continue the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

