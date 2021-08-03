Visiting Nurse Association offers incentives at free vaccine clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Visiting Nurse Association is trying to get people who are on the fence to jump on over and get a COVID vaccination.

They’re working with the Douglas County Health Department to set up a free drive-thru vaccination clinic and offering incentives to get the vaccine.

The first 100 participants will receive a VNA gift bag valued at $100. VNA officials say they hope this and other fun activities will bring people in to get the vaccine.

“Nebraska Furniture Mart has put up a $500 gift certificate that one lucky person will get. You put your name in the drawing. While you’re here, Hurts Donuts is going to be here with their truck, Scooters Coffee is providing drinks, Highland Dairy is providing things, Boomer Radio is going to be playing music along the way. So we’ll make it as fun and festive of an atmosphere as possible,” said Carole Patrick, V.P. of the Visiting Nurse Association.

The Visiting Nurses Headquarters is located at 12565 West Center Road. Their free drive-thru clinic is set for tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon for those 12 and older, those under 18 must have their parent/guardian with them. The VNA clinic will have either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.