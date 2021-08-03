Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Another great day as we wait for summer heat to return

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yet another cool and comfortable day out the door and thankfully there is less wildfire smoke to contend with too. Temperatures in the 50s this morning will warm into the lower 80s later this afternoon. A light southeast wind and comfortable humidity will make for another great day across the area.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully wildfire smoke has thinned a little more and air quality has improved into the moderate range to start the day.

Air Quality
Air Quality(WOWT)

Warmer and warmer weather will move in the rest of the week with highs getting close to 90 by Thursday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There is a small risk of a few showers and storms after midnight Wednesday night lasting into Thursday morning. There likely won’t be many on the map and they shouldn’t amount to all that much rain either. The forecast rainfall from this model shows the spotty nature of the rain.

Thursday Rainfall
Thursday Rainfall(WOWT)

Highs in the 90s then return starting Friday and last through the weekend into next week. Higher humidity will push the feels like temperature up over 100 degrees several days.

