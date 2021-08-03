Advertisement

Police arrest husband of Iowa woman found dead near river

Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) - Police have arrested and charged the husband of a woman whose remains were found in the Des Moines River.

Authorities say 61-year-old Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday morning in the death of 60-year-old Elizabeth Showalter. Her body was found by a hiker Sunday afternoon, a day after she was reported missing by family members.

Ottumwa police have not said how she died, but that her death was a result of foul play. Gregory Showalter has been charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

