Omaha police confirm one dead in crash near intersection

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an investigation with Omaha Police, they confirm one has died in a crash near 72nd and Cass Street on Monday.

Officers have identified the person but his name is being withheld until they can get in contact with the next of kin. He was taken to Bergan Mercy by Omaha Fire medics with life-saving measures in progress, according to police.

Police responded to the crash right before 5:30 p.m. In the investigation, officials say a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by the deceased was going south on 72nd and tried to turn east onto Cass Street.

As stated by the release, “the Toyota was struck by a northbound 2011 Dodge Nitro which per witnesses and video surveillance had the right of way.” The driver of the Dodge, a 36-year-old, mention pain in the wrist and arm and also declined transportation.

After the initial crash, both cars twirled and the Toyota hit a 2013 Volkswagen SUV that was heading west. Police say Cass Street was shut down from 72nd to 71st until the investigation was done.

