Advertisement

Omaha musician with a message preaches peace and to stop the violence

By Marlo Lundak
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local musician is on a mission to spread peace and end violence in Omaha. He used his platform at Native Omaha Days to inspire others to come together and celebrate.

Dreamland Park on the corner of 24th and Lizzie Robinson Drive was a jazz and R&B-filled hub Sunday evening. The musical event was part of Native Omaha Days and James Robinson helped gather local artists.

“Omaha’s full of great talent, and this corridor right where we are has absolute rich history and musicianship,” said Robinson.

As a performer and singer himself, Robinson says highlighting local talent is vital to the Omaha music scene. He also says he’s using his time on stage to spread some good.

“The platform I’m on, I’m going to use all my energy to let people know and make them aware of stopping the violence and giving back to the community and showing those ones that are wayward and out there that there is a better way,” said Robinson.

The recent violence across the city, including several overnight shootings, has inspired Robinson to preach peace. Hoping that as a regular community member, he too can inspire others.

“Stop the violence. It’s senseless and it’s all over the metro area. If we can take events like this to make notes to give back, continue to preach, and letting them know, hopefully, we’re making a difference.”

He says the community won’t continue to tolerate the violence and he’s spreading peace that’s based on his love for Omaha.

“I love love love this community, love North Omaha. I want to see it developed, I don’t want people to be scared. Those things go through my mind, you know, it’s senseless.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of Helen Elizabeth Showalter were found near the Des Moines River by a hiker Sunday...
Missing Iowa woman’s remains found
SirTommy Sutton was booked into Douglas County Corrections to face charges of criminal homicide...
Arrest made in overnight North Omaha shooting homicide
Iowa casino re-imposes mask mandate to slow COVID spread
OPPD: 1,200 West Omaha customers without power due to accident
Damage from Harrison County, IA
Grain bins destroyed and buildings heavily damaged by strong winds Friday evening

Latest News

BREAKING: One dead in crash - 10:30 pm
BREAKING: One dead in crash - 10:30 pm
I-80 CLOSURE
Nebraska DOT bridge work on eastbound I-80 for about a week
16-year-old arrested in connection to homicide - 6 am
16-year-old arrested in connection to homicide - 6 am
Arrested for homicide - 10 pm
Arrested for homicide - 10 pm