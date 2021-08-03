Omaha musician with a message preaches peace and to stop the violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local musician is on a mission to spread peace and end violence in Omaha. He used his platform at Native Omaha Days to inspire others to come together and celebrate.

Dreamland Park on the corner of 24th and Lizzie Robinson Drive was a jazz and R&B-filled hub Sunday evening. The musical event was part of Native Omaha Days and James Robinson helped gather local artists.

“Omaha’s full of great talent, and this corridor right where we are has absolute rich history and musicianship,” said Robinson.

As a performer and singer himself, Robinson says highlighting local talent is vital to the Omaha music scene. He also says he’s using his time on stage to spread some good.

“The platform I’m on, I’m going to use all my energy to let people know and make them aware of stopping the violence and giving back to the community and showing those ones that are wayward and out there that there is a better way,” said Robinson.

The recent violence across the city, including several overnight shootings, has inspired Robinson to preach peace. Hoping that as a regular community member, he too can inspire others.

“Stop the violence. It’s senseless and it’s all over the metro area. If we can take events like this to make notes to give back, continue to preach, and letting them know, hopefully, we’re making a difference.”

He says the community won’t continue to tolerate the violence and he’s spreading peace that’s based on his love for Omaha.

“I love love love this community, love North Omaha. I want to see it developed, I don’t want people to be scared. Those things go through my mind, you know, it’s senseless.”

