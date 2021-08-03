Advertisement

Olympics Day 11 highlights: Track & field, beach volleyball

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(NBC) - Watch Tuesday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

TRACK & FIELD

Thompson-Herah becomes first woman to win 100m and 200m gold

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 200m gold medal, recording the second fastest time ever. She is the first woman in history to have won both the 100m and 200m gold medals in successive Olympic games.

Teen phenom Athing Mu wins 800m gold, breaks American record

Teenager Athing Mu won 800m gold at the Tokyo Olympics, breaking Ajee Wilson’s American record in 1:55.21 to give the U.S. its first Games title in the event in 53 years.

Warholm obliterates 400m hurdles WR in 45.94 for gold

Norway’s Karsten Warholm destroyed his own world record by three-quarters of a second, clocking a jaw-dropping 45.94 to capture Olympic gold, while American Rai Benjamin dipped under the previous all-time best in 46.17.

Ross/Klineman down Germany in straight sets in quarterfinals

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Germany in straight sets, 21-19, 21-19. The duo advance to the semifinal match on Thursday morning in Tokyo.

