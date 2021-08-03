Neighbor’s complaints to Omaha Housing Authority fall silent

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A homeowner in a South Omaha neighborhood has had enough. The house next door is unoccupied right now and he says it’s a mess that really needs to be cleaned up.

Alan Reid says he called the Omaha Housing Authority to clean up their property and so far, nothing has happened. When he looks next door he sees trash, old furniture, and toys that the previous tenants left behind.

Reid says the house is an OHA property and claims the housing authority has cut the grass one time in about two months.

“Nobody comes to upkeep the house, the grass, or anything around here. There are trees and litter all around here and I’ve called numerous times. I’ve called since May 31st, even when the people move out and now it’s over 60 days,” said Reid.

He says he lived in this neighborhood for more than 20 years and the house next door is an eyesore on the block that sits across the street from an elementary school that’s being renovated.

“All that brush, it’s a fire hazard. It’s just dangerous.”

Reid’s biggest concern is the backyard. Leftovers from last month’s storm are drying out and are now a fire hazard.

He says the brush-filled yard and empty home is attracting people and things that concern him.

“There are rodents, there are people who come by here and sit in the back and vagrants come by it’s like a safe haven for them.”

Reid wants someone to come out and take care of the property. He says he doesn’t want to look at this mess any longer.

“They keep telling me somebody’s going to come out and they’re going to take a look at it, but nobody has responded. I’ve had it and this right here, I’m just fed up with it right now but I don’t think anybody would want to live next to this.”

Omaha Housing Authority officials say OHA didn’t receive notice that the tenants had left until late June. They also say once they received notice of the move-out, the procedures that are in place for listing the property as vacant and ensuring that the lawn care is completed by OHA weren’t followed.

OHA officials continue to say a crew will come out on Wednesday and clean up the yard and remove the debris and that they strive to be good neighbors and are disappointed that they fell short of the goal.

