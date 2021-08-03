Nebraska judge sets sentencing date for Bailey Boswell

WILBER, Neb. (WOWT) - Convicted killer Bailey Boswell will find out on November 8th whether she will be sentenced to death for the killing of Sydney Loofe in 2017.

District Judge Vicky L. Johnson will have the three-judge panel convene on 10 a.m. that day at the Saline County Courthouse. The others on the panel are Honorable Darla S. Ideus and the Honorable Peter C. Bataillon.

During a three-day hearing in late June and early July, Boswell pleaded for her own life and apologized to the Loofe family. Her mother and defense also claimed that Boswell did not deserve to die and was the victim of Aubrey Trail’s abuse.

The defense also claimed that sentencing Boswell to death was unconstitutional because she would be the only woman on Nebraska’s death row and would essentially end up in solitary confinement for the rest of her life.

Trail was sentenced to death in June for his role in the murder.

Trail admitted that the two killers lured the victim to his apartment to get Loofe involved in their criminal lifestyle.

