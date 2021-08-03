Advertisement

Nebraska DOT bridge work on eastbound I-80 for about a week

I-80 CLOSURE
I-80 CLOSURE(PHOTO: @NDOTomaha on Twitter)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised drivers on Monday of a ramp and loop on east I-80 being closed for about a week.

According to the release, “the 72nd Street entrance ramp and loop to eastbound I-80 and the 60th Street off-ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed from 9:00 p.m. Monday night to 6:00 a.m.”

The purpose of the closure is for bridge repair over Little Papio Creek and the work is expected to be complete in late spring 2022.

Officials also cautioned drivers to be careful in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of Helen Elizabeth Showalter were found near the Des Moines River by a hiker Sunday...
Missing Iowa woman’s remains found
SirTommy Sutton was booked into Douglas County Corrections to face charges of criminal homicide...
Arrest made in overnight North Omaha shooting homicide
Iowa casino re-imposes mask mandate to slow COVID spread
OPPD: 1,200 West Omaha customers without power due to accident
Damage from Harrison County, IA
Grain bins destroyed and buildings heavily damaged by strong winds Friday evening

Latest News

BREAKING: One dead in crash - 10:30 pm
BREAKING: One dead in crash - 10:30 pm
Omaha musician James Robinson says highlighting local talent is vital to the local music scene.
Omaha musician with a message preaches peace and to stop the violence
16-year-old arrested in connection to homicide - 6 am
16-year-old arrested in connection to homicide - 6 am
Arrested for homicide - 10 pm
Arrested for homicide - 10 pm