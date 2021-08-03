Nebraska DOT bridge work on eastbound I-80 for about a week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised drivers on Monday of a ramp and loop on east I-80 being closed for about a week.

According to the release, “the 72nd Street entrance ramp and loop to eastbound I-80 and the 60th Street off-ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed from 9:00 p.m. Monday night to 6:00 a.m.”

The purpose of the closure is for bridge repair over Little Papio Creek and the work is expected to be complete in late spring 2022.

Officials also cautioned drivers to be careful in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

Drivers are advised to use the 72nd Street off-ramp, and are reminded to slow down and follow detour signs. (2/2)#MovingTheMetro — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.