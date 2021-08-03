Advertisement

Iowa man gets 10 years in prison for cyberstalking woman

Officials said 58-year-old, Michael Shawn McGuire, pleaded guilty on December 8, 2020, to four...
Officials said 58-year-old, Michael Shawn McGuire, pleaded guilty on December 8, 2020, to four counts of cyberstalking.(Linn County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man was sentenced to a decade in federal prison for cyberstalking a Minnesota woman with conduct the judge likened to a form of mental torture.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams also ordered during a sentencing hearing Friday that 58-year-old Michael Shawn McGuire of Cresco, Iowa, pay a $15,000 fine and $17,500 in restitution to the woman. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Monday that McGuire pleaded guilty in December to four counts of cyberstalking.

The woman met McGuire on an online dating website in 2017 and the two dated for several months before she broke up with him. Prosecutors say he tormented her for two years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of Helen Elizabeth Showalter were found near the Des Moines River by a hiker Sunday...
Missing Iowa woman’s remains found
SirTommy Sutton was booked into Douglas County Corrections to face charges of criminal homicide...
Arrest made in overnight North Omaha shooting homicide
Iowa casino re-imposes mask mandate to slow COVID spread
OPPD: 1,200 West Omaha customers without power due to accident
Damage from Harrison County, IA
Grain bins destroyed and buildings heavily damaged by strong winds Friday evening

Latest News

16-year-old arrested in connection to homicide - 6 am
16-year-old arrested in connection to homicide - 6 am
Arrested for homicide - 10 pm
Arrested for homicide - 10 pm
Iowa agrees to pay $5K to 4 protesters banned from Capitol
UNMC doctor: Worst phase of pandemic is still to come