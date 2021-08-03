Douglas County Health Director urges school-aged kids to mask up as cases rise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An urgent plea from Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse, mask up before COVID-19 overwhelms our hospitals.

Her focus right now is masking those that can’t get the vaccine, school-aged kids.

“We are under the wall cloud and the funnel cloud is forming. This is something that’s coming,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse.

Dr. Linsay Huse spoke to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. She says it’s not a matter of if COVID-19 spreads across schools but when.

She outlined just how bad cases are in the community, 163 new cases Tuesday alone.

“Right now what we are seeing, as we are going into a school year, is that the highest proportion of cases are happening in our under 19 age group,” said Dr. Huse.

Dr. Huse says pediatric cases have tripled in the past two weeks. She says breaking down the stats even further kids between the ages of 5 and 9 are making up the most cases.

Those alarming new numbers prompted two commissioners to ask why the state’s largest school district isn’t requiring masks.

“Reports show that OPS is offering an option and they say that’s based on discussions with the health department. Did you recommend that OPS not require masks of the children unvaccinated returning to our schools?” said James Cavanaugh, District 2.

“My fear is that it’s going to take the death of a child for people to start to wear their masks and get vaccinated,” said Maureen Boyle, District 5.

“I hope we never get there,” said Dr. Huse.

Dr. Huse says the only way to keep kids in school and parents at work is to put on a mask.

“The recommendation to all school districts was to follow CDC/ AAP recommendations and they were all given the exact same recommendation which are that everyone right now should be in masks.”

Officials with OPS say as of now the optional face mask rule stands. They said if they do decide to make changes, they will let the public know.

Dr. Huse says she has met with all the superintendents and there is a plan in place for when COVID-19 spreads in the schools.

“If we are in a school district where masking is optional and we are seeing a lot of spread in a classroom or in a school building we certainly can ask the school to take a more serious look at masking in that build along with other mitigations.”

Dr. Huse did say the health department is supporting school districts on whatever they decide to do. Westside Schools announced that the age group most vulnerable right now, elementary school-age kids will be in masks this fall.

A move Dr. Huse says she fully supports.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.