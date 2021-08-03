David’s Evening Forecast - Great August weather tonight, heating up later this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Comfortable August weather across the area again today, with low humidity and temperatures in the lower 80s. Skies have been a little bluer with the wildfire smoke thinning just a bit. However, air quality remains in the yellow, or Moderate category, meaning those with health concerns should still exercise caution. Wildfire smoke may continue to impact the area throughout the week.

Temperatures will be very comfortable this evening, cooling into the 70s after sunset. Low humidity and mainly clear skies will allow us to cool into the upper 50s by morning. A few clouds will roll in on Wednesday, but it should still be a pleasant day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the middle 80s. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but not everyone will see rain. Showers and storms should move out of the area Thursday morning, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s for the afternoon.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Summer heat and humidity will return by the end of the week. highs jump into the 90s on Friday, with highs in the middle 90s likely over the weekend and right into next week. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday night, but it likely will not be enough to kick out the get. Higher humidity and highs in the 90s will likely stick around through at least the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.