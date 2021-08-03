CB trash service falls behind

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (WOWT) - The city of Council Bluffs is urging its citizens to be patience as solid waste collection has fallen behind.

In a release Tuesday morning, the city said Waste Connections is experiencing staffing shortages. So until further notice, materials should be placed outside on normal collection days and be left there until they are collected.

Trash, yard waste, and recycling may be collected in a different style truck than people are used to.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.