CB trash service falls behind

The city of Council Bluffs is urging its citizens to be patience as solid waste collection has...
The city of Council Bluffs is urging its citizens to be patience as solid waste collection has fallen behind.(KKTV/Spencer Wilson)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (WOWT) - The city of Council Bluffs is urging its citizens to be patience as solid waste collection has fallen behind.

In a release Tuesday morning, the city said Waste Connections is experiencing staffing shortages. So until further notice, materials should be placed outside on normal collection days and be left there until they are collected.

Trash, yard waste, and recycling may be collected in a different style truck than people are used to.

