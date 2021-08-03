$1 million bond set for former Nebraska sports reporter facing child sex assault charges

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nemaha County judge on Tuesday morning set bond at $1 million and laid out stipulations for a longtime Husker sportswriter facing four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Brian Rosenthal, a former reporter for local newspapers and sports media around Nebraska, cannot leave the state if he bonds out, and is not allowed to have contact with the alleged victim, Judge Curtis Maschman said in court Tuesday.

According to court documents, Rosenthal was arrested July 28 on Class 1B felony charges. According to the complaint filed last week in Nemaha County Court, the incidents occurred from December 2017 to February 2018 and involved sexual penetration with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

Rosenthal has previously worked for the University of Nebraska Athletics Department, the Lincoln Journal Star, the Hutchinson News, and the York News-Times.

