Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Incredibly pleasant but wildfire smoke still in play

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll notice that smoky smell in the air when you step out this morning. Hopefully it doesn’t cause too many issues for you because it is a beautiful morning out there otherwise. We’re starting in the upper 50s and lower 60s with very comfortable dew points as well. That comfortable air will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with a few more clouds moving through.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Air quality will likely be at it’s worst each morning this week with a little improvement in the afternoon. Overall this cooler air with less humidity will likely last through about Wednesday before we return to summer heat to end the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The next threat of any rain is Thursday morning but that likely won’t amount to all that much. Otherwise bank on a dry week ahead with a gradual warm up. The 90s are likely to return by Friday and continue through the weekend. Wildfire smoke may thin out some as the warmer air returns from the west and southwest as well.

