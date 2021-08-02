Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Incredibly pleasant but wildfire smoke still in play

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll notice that smoky smell in the air when you step out this morning. Hopefully it doesn’t cause too many issues for you because it is a beautiful morning out there otherwise. We’re starting in the upper 50s and lower 60s with very comfortable dew points as well. That comfortable air will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with a few more clouds moving through.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Air quality will likely be at it’s worst each morning this week with a little improvement in the afternoon. Overall this cooler air with less humidity will likely last through about Wednesday before we return to summer heat to end the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The next threat of any rain is Thursday morning but that likely won’t amount to all that much. Otherwise bank on a dry week ahead with a gradual warm up. The 90s are likely to return by Friday and continue through the weekend. Wildfire smoke may thin out some as the warmer air returns from the west and southwest as well.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SirTommy Sutton booked into Douglas County Corrections for Criminal Homicide and Use of a...
Arrest made in overnight North Omaha shooting homicide
OPPD: 1,200 West Omaha customers without power due to accident
MISSING OTTUMWA WOMAN
Police are searching for a missing Ottumwa woman
Iowa casino re-imposes mask mandate to slow COVID spread
Omaha Police arrest two people after responding to walk-in hospital injury

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
3 Day Forecast
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Pleasant temperatures to start the workweek
Sunday, August 1st
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Forecast
Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Nice weather for the first day of August