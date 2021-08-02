Advertisement

Omaha’s Westside school district discussing mask rules

By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The clock is ticking on the beginning of the school year as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the area.

School districts across the Omaha-metro are facing a decision about mask rules in the classroom when students return in a matter of weeks.

Westside Community Schools is set to make that call at its board meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Lucas was expected to give recommendations on the COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming year. All eyes will be on what he has to say about masks: Will he keep them optional or require them — like last year — for students, teachers, and staff.

Last week, the CDC put out updated guidance on masks, calling on anyone entering a K-12 school this fall to mask up. The American Academy of Pediatrics said the same thing.

It’s a heated topic among parents, and they will have a chance to chime in at the meeting before the board votes.

As for other Omaha-area school districts: Omaha, Millard, Elkhorn, Bellevue, and Bennington are planning to begin the school year without requiring students and staff to wear a mask.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

