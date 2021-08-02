Advertisement

Olympics Day 10 highlights: Track & field, gymnastics & soccer

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Watch Monday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

TRACK & FIELD

Valarie Allman uncorks giant first attempt for discus gold

American record-holder Valarie Allman unleashed a massive hurl of 68.98m on her first attempt, carrying her through the remaining rounds and a rain delay to win the U.S. its first track and field gold of the Tokyo Games.

Muhammad fights pouring rain to advance to 400mH final

In torrential conditions, reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad of the U.S. got the job done and won her semifinal, clocking 53.30 to advance to the final for a chance to defend her Olympic gold from Rio.

SOCCER

USWNT falls to Canada in semifinal on late VAR decision

Canada dealt the United States women’s national soccer team a crushing defeat in the semifinal round of the Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament, capitalizing on a controversial 75th minute penalty call.

GYMNASTICS

Jade Carey nails dazzling floor routine, wins gold

American gymnast Jade Carey, competing as an individual specialist in Tokyo, scored a 14.366 to lock up the gold medal on floor in her final event.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

Catch up on the Games
Olympics Day 9 highlights

Watch Sunday's highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Olympic rings

Most Read

SirTommy Sutton booked into Douglas County Corrections for Criminal Homicide and Use of a...
Arrest made in overnight North Omaha shooting homicide
OPPD: 1,200 West Omaha customers without power due to accident
The remains of Helen Elizabeth Showalter were found near the Des Moines River by a hiker Sunday...
Missing Iowa woman’s remains found
Iowa casino re-imposes mask mandate to slow COVID spread
MISSING OTTUMWA WOMAN
Police are searching for a missing Ottumwa woman

Latest News

Phil Andrews, the U.S. weightlifting chief, expressed support for Laurel Hubbard's...
USA weightlifting chief on transgender competitor: 'inclusive moment'
Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand drops the barbell during a lift in the women's +87kg...
Transgender weightlifter Hubbard makes history at Olympics
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and Canada's Ashley Lawrence battle for the ball during a...
US women’s team loses 1-0 to Canada in Olympic soccer semifinals
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles to compete in balance beam finals at Tokyo Olympics