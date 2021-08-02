Advertisement

Nebraskan javelin thrower competes tonight in Tokyo Olympics

Aggie professional Maggie Malone qualified for Team USA
Aggie professional Maggie Malone qualified for Team USA(Texas A&M Athletics/Errol Anderson)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska will be represented tonight during the Olympics. Maggie Malone, who grew up in Geneva, will finally take the field in Tokyo to throw javelin.

Remember, she told 6 News that because her event was on later in the Olympics, she wasn’t allowed to take part in the opening ceremonies as a COVID precaution.

This is Maggie’s second Olympics. She finished in 25th in Rio.

She’s part of the B group qualification pool for javelin which is set to begin at 8:50 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of Helen Elizabeth Showalter were found near the Des Moines River by a hiker Sunday...
Missing Iowa woman’s remains found
SirTommy Sutton was booked into Douglas County Corrections to face charges of criminal homicide...
Arrest made in overnight North Omaha shooting homicide
OPPD: 1,200 West Omaha customers without power due to accident
Iowa casino re-imposes mask mandate to slow COVID spread
Damage from Harrison County, IA
Grain bins destroyed and buildings heavily damaged by strong winds Friday evening

Latest News

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, that a baby giraffe was...
Omaha zoo to introduce baby giraffe
Huskers kick off fall camp practice - 4 pm
Huskers kick off fall camp practice - 4 pm
Top doctor: Get the vaccine before it's too late - 4 pm
Top doctor: Get the vaccine before it's too late - 4 pm
180th Street bridge expected to open late August
Monday, August 2nd
David's Monday Afternoon Forecast