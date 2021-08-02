Nebraskan javelin thrower competes tonight in Tokyo Olympics
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska will be represented tonight during the Olympics. Maggie Malone, who grew up in Geneva, will finally take the field in Tokyo to throw javelin.
Remember, she told 6 News that because her event was on later in the Olympics, she wasn’t allowed to take part in the opening ceremonies as a COVID precaution.
This is Maggie’s second Olympics. She finished in 25th in Rio.
She’s part of the B group qualification pool for javelin which is set to begin at 8:50 p.m. CST.
