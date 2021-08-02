Nebraskan javelin thrower competes tonight in Tokyo Olympics

GENEVA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska will be represented tonight during the Olympics. Maggie Malone, who grew up in Geneva, will finally take the field in Tokyo to throw javelin.

Remember, she told 6 News that because her event was on later in the Olympics, she wasn’t allowed to take part in the opening ceremonies as a COVID precaution.

This is Maggie’s second Olympics. She finished in 25th in Rio.

She’s part of the B group qualification pool for javelin which is set to begin at 8:50 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.