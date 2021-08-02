Advertisement

Missing Iowa woman’s remains found

REMAINS OF MISSING OTTUMWA WOMAN FOUND
REMAINS OF MISSING OTTUMWA WOMAN FOUND(source: KYOU)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAPELLO COUNTY, Ia. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety said that the remains of a woman who was reported missing Saturday were found Sunday afternoon.

Family members of Helen Elizabeth Showalter, 60, notified police Ottumwa police Saturday of a possible missing person case. Police reported that she walked from a vehicle near Garrison Rock Park in rural Wapello County. There was concern because she had preexisting medical conditions and did not have her medications with her.

Someone walking along the Des Moines River near the Cliffland Boat Ramp found her body about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday at the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny. Public safety officials did not believe there was any danger to the public based on the information it had.

Anyone who has information regarding the case was sked to contact Ottumwa police at 641-683-0661.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SirTommy Sutton booked into Douglas County Corrections for Criminal Homicide and Use of a...
Arrest made in overnight North Omaha shooting homicide
OPPD: 1,200 West Omaha customers without power due to accident
MISSING OTTUMWA WOMAN
Police are searching for a missing Ottumwa woman
Iowa casino re-imposes mask mandate to slow COVID spread
Omaha man severely hurt taken to hospital after overnight shooting

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Incredibly pleasant but wildfire smoke still in play
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Damage from Harrison County, IA
Grain bins destroyed and buildings heavily damaged by strong winds Friday evening
Millions of renters across the country face eviction for the first time since the start of the...
Renters brace as eviction moratorium ends