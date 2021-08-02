Missing Iowa woman’s remains found

WAPELLO COUNTY, Ia. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety said that the remains of a woman who was reported missing Saturday were found Sunday afternoon.

Family members of Helen Elizabeth Showalter, 60, notified police Ottumwa police Saturday of a possible missing person case. Police reported that she walked from a vehicle near Garrison Rock Park in rural Wapello County. There was concern because she had preexisting medical conditions and did not have her medications with her.

Someone walking along the Des Moines River near the Cliffland Boat Ramp found her body about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday at the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny. Public safety officials did not believe there was any danger to the public based on the information it had.

Anyone who has information regarding the case was sked to contact Ottumwa police at 641-683-0661.

