Huskers fall camp: Defense not starting at the beginning, inside linebacker rotation expected

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An educational analogy makes sense at a university. Huskers Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander said, “We’re not in general math anymore... it’s calculus, we’re there.” He said this, late this morning after the fourth practice of fall camp. The full quote is below in the Twitter post.

It’s a group that brings back the vast majority of its starters, it also rotated a lot of players throughout last season. Not only is there experience but there’s depth too.

Dicaprio Bootle and Will Honas are the only starters who won’t return. Bootle is on the Kansas City Chiefs and Honas went down with a season-ending injury in the offseason. The Honas hole will be filled by several players at inside linebacker.

Here’s Inside Linebacker Coach Barrett Ruud, “I do know it’s going to be a rotation, that’s the biggest thing, anymore in this conference with as many snaps you play on defense this day and age and with the desire to play guys on special teams we got to play more than two guys, I think that’s a big deal.”

Erik Chinander taking us to school with a great analogy explaining how the defense with most of its starters back is not starting at the beginning #Huskers @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/eyhJUeHmvq — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) August 2, 2021

After going four straight days the Huskers will have tomorrow off before starting a stretch of five consecutive days with practices Wednesday.

