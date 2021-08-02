Advertisement

Help NSP win Cruiser Calendar contest

Voting ends at 11 a.m. CT Tuesday
Photo submitted for Nebraska in the National Cruiser Calendar contest. Image taken in the Panhandle by Adventure Photography(Adventure Photography)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(KSNB) - Have you voted for Nebraska for the 2021 best looking cruiser contest?

With less than 24 hours left in the National Cruiser Calendar Contest, Nebraska State Patrol is hoping to get its photo in for another year.

You have until 11 a.m. CT Tuesday, August 3, to get your vote in.

NSP is urging you to vote for Trooper Isaiah Jaramillo’s photo, taken by Adventure Photography, in the Panhandle.

As of Monday evening, Nebraska was sixth with 15,000 votes while Kentucky has a commanding lead with more than 70,000.

Can the Cornhusker State help NSP come out on top? CLICK HERE TO VOTE

