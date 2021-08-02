FAA: Helicopter struck powerlines in northeast Nebraska

THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The FAA reported Monday that a small helicopter hit power lines before cashing into a field Friday afternoon.

The pilot of the Robinson R66 helicopter was spraying fields in an area northeast of Pender.

The FAA report indicated the pilot had serious injuries and the helicopter had substantial damage.

No one else was on the helictoper.

