FAA: Helicopter struck powerlines in northeast Nebraska

(Associated | AP)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The FAA reported Monday that a small helicopter hit power lines before cashing into a field Friday afternoon.

The pilot of the Robinson R66 helicopter was spraying fields in an area northeast of Pender.

The FAA report indicated the pilot had serious injuries and the helicopter had substantial damage.

No one else was on the helictoper.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

