David’s Evening Forecast - Another cool August night ahead! Wildfire smoke lingers this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday started off on a nice, cool note with temperatures in the 50s all across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Abundant sunshine warmed us into the 70s by mid-morning, with highs topping out in the lower-80s for the afternoon. Dew points remained in the 50s, keeping our humidity at a very comfortable level – especially by early August standards.

Smoky haze has lingered for yet another day, but similar to Sunday, air quality improved from the morning to the afternoon hours. Winds have been light and variable at the surface.

Mostly clear – and hazy – skies take us into tonight, with lows dropping back into the 50s! As long as the smoke isn’t too thick, this week will give us several nights great for opening up the windows.

Hour by hour forecast - Monday evening (WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies are on tap Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-80s. We tack on another degree Wednesday, while still fighting plumes of smoke from Canada.

Thursday will bring us a slight chance for rain during the morning hours. Otherwise, clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day with highs heating into the mid to upper-80s.

Enjoy the 80s while they’re here! The heat and humidity return by the end of the week, with a stretch of 90s taking us from Friday through the end of the 10-day forecast.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and extended forecasts on-the-go by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.