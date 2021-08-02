CLIMATE SUMMARIES: Near-average July with August trending warmer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though the last stretch of July was marked by high heat and humidity, the month averaged itself out fairly well. With the highs and lows calculated together, our average monthly temperature of 77.7° was less than half of a degree off the climate normal.

July High Temperature Summary (WOWT)

The hottest high of the month was just shy of 100° on July 28th, with the coolest low falling into the upper-50s the morning of the 12th. Though only 8 of 31 days had rainfall, the final two days pushed us over the top to 4.44″ total at Eppley Airfield. Over the last 30 years, Omaha has averaged 3.55″ of total rainfall for the month of July.

July Rainfall Summary (WOWT)

The night of Friday, July 9th into Saturday the 10th brought us rain and VERY strong winds. Eppley Airfield clocked a wind gust of 96 mph on the 9th, tying the all-time peak wind speed recorded in Omaha in 2016. These winds downed trees and power lines all over the Metro.

Heading into August, here’s first a look at how our climate normals change from the start of the month to the end. We start to break away from the hottest part of the summer, with a gradual decline in highs and lows. August is a pretty rainy month climatologically, clocking in 4.60″ of rain on average. Unfortunately, we lose over an hour of daylight from the 1st to the 31st as well.

August Climate Normals (WOWT)

August is starting off on a cool and pleasant note, but the monthly outlook from the Climate Prediction Center place us in the warmer-than-average category. No strong signal for precipitation; looking like a month of near-average or slightly below average rainfall.

August outlook trending warmer than average (WOWT)

August trending near or slightly drier than average (WOWT)

