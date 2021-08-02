Advertisement

180th Street bridge expected to open late August

By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 180th Street bridge is expected to open later this month. The 800-foot long bridge connects Blondo with West Dodge Road.

The bridge spans a creek, railroad, and the Lincoln Highway. All major design concerns.

It’s been in the works since at least 2005, that’s when contracts with construction crews were signed. Much of the delay was caused by design and permit delays, environmental issues, and working with the railroad.

“It’s a unique bridge, in so far as the architecture resembles the Art Decon period which was in vogue back in the 20s and 30s and the Old Lincoln Highway was open and of course it crosses the Old Lincoln Highway. So that was the emphasis on that whole aspect of it and it turned out we think very nice,” said Dan Kutilek, Douglas County Engineer.

