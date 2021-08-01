Union Omaha hosts youth soccer clinic

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time, Union Omaha hosted the CHI Health Youth Clinic on Saturday at Werner Park.

Roughly 100 kids were put through drills and learned the basics of soccer.

Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims and a handful of players were on-hand running the clinic.

“It’s great. You know, I remember going to 100 of these things growing up and it’s part of what helps you fall in love with the game, midfielder Devin Boyce said. “It’s a great experience to just learn and pick up on some little things, and have fun. It’s a good time for them.”

Players signed autographs for camp attendees at the end of the session.

