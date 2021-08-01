Advertisement

Police are searching for a missing Ottumwa woman

By Jatyra Marsh
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - 60-year-old Helen Elizabeth Showalter of Ottumwa was reported missing to the Ottumwa Police Department on Saturday, July 31 by family members.

Showalter can be described as 5′02″, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 115 pounds.

She was last seen walking from a vehicle near the Garrison Rock Park in rural Wapello County.

Showalter has preexisting medical conditions and does not have any of her medication with her.

If anyone has information regarding Showalter or her whereabouts, they are requested to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661

