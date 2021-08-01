Advertisement

One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Omaha

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a fatal shooting Sunday morning.

A 45-year-old woman, identified as Jennifer Hickman, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and was later pronounced dead. Police found her while arriving at the scene of North 43rd and Ohio Street for a shooting at 1:16 a.m.

Further in the investigation, officers say a 41-year-old man that was taken to Bergan Mercy for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries was shot near the area as well. Police went to a CHI Health Clinic at 1:25 a.m. and found out the man was dropped off by a private car.

