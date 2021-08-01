Omaha man severely hurt taken to hospital after overnight shooting
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sends one man to the hospital in critical condition.
The 33-year-old man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center where officials say his injuries are critical. Officers found the man outside of a home near North 60th Street and Park Lane Dr. while responding to a shooting.
