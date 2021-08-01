Olympics Day 9 highlights: Track & field, gymnastics, golf, and swimming

(NBC) - Watch Sunday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

TRACK & FIELD

Italy’s Marcell Jacobs surprisingly claims men’s 100m gold

In what’s bound to be one of the most astonishing results of the Tokyo Games, Italian Marcell Jacobs clocked a personal-best 9.80 to stunningly claim the first Olympic men’s 100m gold medal of the post-Usain Bolt era.

GYMNASTICS

MyKayla Skinner takes silver on vault, Jade Carey eighth

Team USA veteran MyKayla Skinner scored a 15.033 on her first vault and a 14.800 on her second in the women’s event final, earning a 14.916 overall. Jade Carey was off on her steps down the runway and scored a 12.416.

GOLF

Xander Schauffele comes in clutch on 18th hole to win gold

Xander Schauffele of the United States clinches the gold medal with a clutch par on the 18th hole.

SWIMMING

U.S. wins 4×100m medley relay gold in world record time

Team USA swimmers Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple win the men’s 4×100m medley relay gold with a world record time, 3:26.78.

Caeleb Dressel surges to 50 free gold in Olympic record

American Caeleb Dressel rounded out a perfect three-for-three performance in his individual events at the Tokyo Olympics, taking the 50m “splash and dash” in Olympic record time of 21.07.

