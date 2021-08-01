Advertisement

Nonprofit extends help to Omaha renters facing evictions

By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in a year and a half, renters hit hard by the pandemic are facing eviction.

The federal halt on evictions came to an end this morning. Leaving countless tenants wondering what’s next.

Rental assistance has been slow to get into the hands of those in need. Legal Aid of Nebraska says both tenants and landlords still have options and it’s important for everyone to know what they are.

“If you’ve applied for and are still waiting for rental assistance and you are under threat for eviction, talk to an attorney and make sure you have an attorney before you go to court. We can look at other potential defenses that might not relate to the money itself and also look at the status of that money to try and see if there can’t be an agreement, stall, hold off on things to just have the sides wait a little longer before going forward with any eviction,” said Scott Mertz, Legal Aid of Nebraska.

In an effort to prevent a flood of evictions, Legal Aid of Nebraska says there is going to be volunteer attorneys at the Douglas County Courthouse looking to mediate between tenants and landlord prior to going before a judge.

However, they do recommend reaching out to Legal Aid of Nebraska right away if you’re expecting or have received an eviction notice. That will give lawyers the best chance of working something out for both tenants and landlords.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPPD: 1,200 West Omaha customers without power due to accident
Police investigate shooting in Omaha neighborhood
One person taken to hospital after car crash in northwest Omaha
Man accused of sexual assault in Omaha jail after extradition from Iowa
Smoke has potential to impact health
Smoky air in Omaha-metro impacting healthy people

Latest News

Lancaster County plans to lower property tax levy
Union Omaha hosted a youth soccer clinic on Saturday, 8/1/21 at Werner Park in Papillion.
Union Omaha hosts youth soccer clinic
Chicken carcass squabble highlights larger issue in Iowa
After a recent accident, residents and business owners in the South of Downtown neighborhood in...
Lincoln neighborhood creates street mural to slow drivers
Sunday, August 1st
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast