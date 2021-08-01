Nonprofit extends help to Omaha renters facing evictions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in a year and a half, renters hit hard by the pandemic are facing eviction.

The federal halt on evictions came to an end this morning. Leaving countless tenants wondering what’s next.

Rental assistance has been slow to get into the hands of those in need. Legal Aid of Nebraska says both tenants and landlords still have options and it’s important for everyone to know what they are.

“If you’ve applied for and are still waiting for rental assistance and you are under threat for eviction, talk to an attorney and make sure you have an attorney before you go to court. We can look at other potential defenses that might not relate to the money itself and also look at the status of that money to try and see if there can’t be an agreement, stall, hold off on things to just have the sides wait a little longer before going forward with any eviction,” said Scott Mertz, Legal Aid of Nebraska.

In an effort to prevent a flood of evictions, Legal Aid of Nebraska says there is going to be volunteer attorneys at the Douglas County Courthouse looking to mediate between tenants and landlord prior to going before a judge.

However, they do recommend reaching out to Legal Aid of Nebraska right away if you’re expecting or have received an eviction notice. That will give lawyers the best chance of working something out for both tenants and landlords.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.