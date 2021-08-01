Nebraska Humane Society opens doors for neglected Ohio dogs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society helps a variety of pets find a safe home year-round in the Omaha-metro area. On Saturday, NHS opened its doors for some animals in need from outside the state.

They received 10 neglected dogs who were rescued from a large case in Ohio. The ASPCA was able to work with local authorities to remove the dogs from a trailer and help them find a new home.

Now that the new guests are here in Omaha, they will get the proper care from vets and more in preparation for the new home they will stay at. This has NHS officials excited.

Your help makes it possible for us to work with pets in need, like these 10 dogs from a neglect case in Ohio. They’re settling in and soon they’ll be ready for the next step - adoption!



Donate to help with care: https://t.co/D8Mvimosxx

Apply to adopt: https://t.co/pvxhiQ6vxT pic.twitter.com/YMuZOhudsy — Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) August 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.