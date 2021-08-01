Advertisement

Nebraska Humane Society opens doors for neglected Ohio dogs

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society helps a variety of pets find a safe home year-round in the Omaha-metro area. On Saturday, NHS opened its doors for some animals in need from outside the state.

They received 10 neglected dogs who were rescued from a large case in Ohio. The ASPCA was able to work with local authorities to remove the dogs from a trailer and help them find a new home.

Now that the new guests are here in Omaha, they will get the proper care from vets and more in preparation for the new home they will stay at. This has NHS officials excited.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPPD: 1,200 West Omaha customers without power due to accident
Police investigate shooting in Omaha neighborhood
One person taken to hospital after car crash in northwest Omaha
Man accused of sexual assault in Omaha jail after extradition from Iowa
Smoke has potential to impact health
Smoky air in Omaha-metro impacting healthy people

Latest News

Grain bin in Iowa destroyed by strong winds and heavy rain
3 Day Forecast
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Pleasant temperatures to start the workweek
Iowa casino re-imposes mask mandate to slow COVID spread
Lancaster County plans to lower property tax levy