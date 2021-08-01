Mallory’s Forecast Update - Pleasant temperatures to start the workweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first day of August started off on a pleasant note, with morning lows in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Sinking air behind a front brought us more comfortable air, including lower humidity, but also allowed wildfire smoke to push closer to the surface. Because of this, our air quality dropped to “Unhealthy” for a few hours Sunday morning. Thankfully, once the atmosphere mixed and the worst of the smoke pushed south, our AQI improved to “Moderate” for the afternoon and evening.

Wildfire smoke will likely be something we’ll have to continue to contend with, especially with northerly and northwest flow the next few days. Keep an eye on the air quality if you’ll be outdoors for extended periods of time!

Pleasant night ahead! (WOWT)

Mostly clear skies take us through the overnight hours, with low dew points allowing temperatures to drop into the upper-50s! Winds will become light and variable.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap Monday, with humidity staying low and highs warming back into the lower-80s. Winds will stay light and variable throughout the day. High temperatures may only rise a degree or two each day between Monday and Thursday.

Thursday will bring us a small chance of morning rain, primarily south of I-80. The heat and humidity return by the end of the workweek with highs back in the lower-90s Friday. Mid-90s are possible for the upcoming weekend, with more storm chances on the way for the end of the 10-day forecast.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

