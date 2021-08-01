Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Pleasant temperatures to start the workweek

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first day of August started off on a pleasant note, with morning lows in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Sinking air behind a front brought us more comfortable air, including lower humidity, but also allowed wildfire smoke to push closer to the surface. Because of this, our air quality dropped to “Unhealthy” for a few hours Sunday morning. Thankfully, once the atmosphere mixed and the worst of the smoke pushed south, our AQI improved to “Moderate” for the afternoon and evening.

Wildfire smoke will likely be something we’ll have to continue to contend with, especially with northerly and northwest flow the next few days. Keep an eye on the air quality if you’ll be outdoors for extended periods of time!

Pleasant night ahead!
Pleasant night ahead!(WOWT)

Mostly clear skies take us through the overnight hours, with low dew points allowing temperatures to drop into the upper-50s! Winds will become light and variable.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap Monday, with humidity staying low and highs warming back into the lower-80s. Winds will stay light and variable throughout the day. High temperatures may only rise a degree or two each day between Monday and Thursday.

Thursday will bring us a small chance of morning rain, primarily south of I-80. The heat and humidity return by the end of the workweek with highs back in the lower-90s Friday. Mid-90s are possible for the upcoming weekend, with more storm chances on the way for the end of the 10-day forecast.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPPD: 1,200 West Omaha customers without power due to accident
Police investigate shooting in Omaha neighborhood
One person taken to hospital after car crash in northwest Omaha
Man accused of sexual assault in Omaha jail after extradition from Iowa
Smoke has potential to impact health
Smoky air in Omaha-metro impacting healthy people

Latest News

Sunday, August 1st
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Forecast
Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Nice weather for the first day of August
Smoke should thin out Sunday with improving air quality
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Staying smoky Saturday evening. Improving air quality Sunday!
Saturday, July 31st
Mallory's Saturday Afternoon Forecast