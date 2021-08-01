Advertisement

Lancaster County plans to lower property tax levy

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - An unusual influx of cash will allow Lancaster County to lower its property tax levy, officials said.

The county has more money than usual thanks to federal pandemic aid, a large carry-over of money from this year’s budget, and a total revaluation of property in the county.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that most of that money won’t be used in the county’s $128.5 million general fund budget, which is supported by property taxes, but officials still plan to lower the tax levy by 1 cent per $100 of valuation.

The general fund budget will increase by about $5.1 million.

