Grain bin in Iowa destroyed by strong winds and heavy rain

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thankfully it sounds like today’s weather will be free of storms in the area. That wasn’t the case on Friday night.

Strong winds and heavy rain took over the metro leaving little damage in Omaha. But in Harrison County, Iowa, they weren’t as lucky.

This is what’s left of a grain bin that was destroyed by strong wind in the southeastern part of the county. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

Yesterday's evening storms caused quite a bit of damage in Southeastern Harrison. Luckily no injuries were reported...

Posted by Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Iowa on Saturday, July 31, 2021

