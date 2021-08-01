Advertisement

Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Nice weather for the first day of August

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures will stay slightly below average for the first day of August with mostly sunny skies.

Smoke continues to be an issue, and the air quality early this morning was in the Sensitive Groups category. The good news is I’m hoping for at least a small improvement today with lighter smoke later this morning. Lower humidity and a breeze from the north should really keep the day enjoyable with a high near 84.

We’ll have to keep an eye on air quality and smoke conditions each day this week, but the big weather story will be another dry stretch and a gradual warming by the end of the week. We may see a quick moving batch of showers roll through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will move back into the mid 90s by Friday and into the weekend.

