Advertisement

Chicken carcass squabble highlights larger issue in Iowa

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A squabble over decaying chicken carcasses in Mason City is drawing attention to a larger struggle between some Iowa homeowners and farms.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that local officials aren’t optimistic about stopping cases where homeowners complain about smells from nearby farming operations. Dan Breyfogle of Mason City has experienced the problem firsthand.

He says that in July, two trucks deposited loads of chicken manure and carcasses on a farm property adjacent to his.

The smell was overpowering, and Breyfogle and his wife complained to county officials, public health officials, elected officials, and officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPPD: 1,200 West Omaha customers without power due to accident
Police investigate shooting in Omaha neighborhood
One person taken to hospital after car crash in northwest Omaha
Man accused of sexual assault in Omaha jail after extradition from Iowa
Smoke has potential to impact health
Smoky air in Omaha-metro impacting healthy people

Latest News

Lancaster County plans to lower property tax levy
Union Omaha hosted a youth soccer clinic on Saturday, 8/1/21 at Werner Park in Papillion.
Union Omaha hosts youth soccer clinic
After a recent accident, residents and business owners in the South of Downtown neighborhood in...
Lincoln neighborhood creates street mural to slow drivers
Sunday, August 1st
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast