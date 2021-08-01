Chicken carcass squabble highlights larger issue in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A squabble over decaying chicken carcasses in Mason City is drawing attention to a larger struggle between some Iowa homeowners and farms.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that local officials aren’t optimistic about stopping cases where homeowners complain about smells from nearby farming operations. Dan Breyfogle of Mason City has experienced the problem firsthand.

He says that in July, two trucks deposited loads of chicken manure and carcasses on a farm property adjacent to his.

The smell was overpowering, and Breyfogle and his wife complained to county officials, public health officials, elected officials, and officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.