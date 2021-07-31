Advertisement

YMCA of Greater Omaha plans on major updates with $10 million donation

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 30, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Greater Omaha YMCA now knows what to do with a massive donation.

It was given to them by Mckenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos. The five initiatives for the $10 million donation include funds for more accessible pools and park equipment, e-sports, and facilities updates.

They also plan to increase the minimum wage at Omaha Y’s to $11 per hour.

