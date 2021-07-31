Thousands gather to celebrate Native Omaha Days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of people flocked to 30th Street for a celebration unlike any other. The Native Omaha Days parade put the sites and sounds of North Omaha on full display.

The crowd favorite was the drill teams and the event is a homecoming for many in attendance. A number of people traveled from all over the nation to be here for the event.

“After I got married, I moved to South Carolina and this is an opportunity for me to see people that I don’t get to see on my regular visits,” said Terri Prince- Gaillard, South Carolina.

“We don’t have this in Colorado and this is just so amazing to see all the people here. I feel home when I come here,” said Victoria Taylor, Colorado.

For those that live in the North Omaha community, the event is all about coming together and celebrating one another.

“It’s pride. Every part of the city has a gathering. This is ours. This is North Omaha’s gathering,” said Cora Bristol.

