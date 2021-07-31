Advertisement

Reynolds rejects Biden’s call for $100 vaccine incentives

(kwqc)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An aide says Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has no plans to offer $100 incentives to Iowans to get the coronavirus vaccine after President Joe Biden pleaded with states and local governments to offer incentives using federal funds to stop the rapid spread of a virus variant.

While many states and some Iowa counties have offered incentives for citizens to get a COVID-19 vaccination, Iowa’s governor continues to call for citizens to get vaccinated but repeats that ultimately it’s their choice.

Iowa had 49.5% of the population fully immunized as of Thursday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of sexual assault in Omaha jail after extradition from Iowa
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday July 30 COVID-19 update: 20-year-old dies in Lincoln; another 100+ cases in Douglas County
Greater Omaha Packing recalls 295K pounds of raw beef
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
First Alert Day Friday
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert Day due to reduced air quality today and severe storms tonight

Latest News

Lincoln County treasurer arrested amid theft investigation
Muscatine man sentenced to life in girlfriend’s death
Omaha iCan Bike Camp celebrates graduation
One person taken to hospital after car crash in northwest Omaha