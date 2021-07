OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting in North Omaha.

The shooting was along the 2100 Block of Miami Street a little before 7 p.m. Officers say they found a person who said she shot someone else in self-defense.

A 19-year-old was taken to CHI Hospital in a private car with non-life-threatening injuries.

